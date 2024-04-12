One dead, investigations underway in two shootings

New Iberia Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the city overnight; one person has died and another was wounded.

The first happened Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. Officers were called to the 400 block of East Washington Street to investigate a shooting.

They found a man with a gunshot wound; he was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Then just after midnight, officers were called to a business in the 1400 block of Easy Street. They found a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Ambulance personnel responded to the scene, but the man was pronouced dead.

Police say that both investigations are in the early stages and the circumstances leading up to both shootings are still being investigated. However, initially it does not appear that the shootings are related, police say.

If anyone has any information about either shooting, they're asked to call the New Iberia Police Department.

Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application.