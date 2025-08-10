Old tech, new purpose: Iberia library collects electronics for donation

IBERIA PARISH, LA - Residents in Iberia Parish had the opportunity to give back and clean out their closets on Saturday during the parish library’s first-ever electronic recycling event.

In partnership with the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC), a nonprofit focused on electronic reuse, the Iberia Parish Library collected unused tech items from the public to refurbish and donate to schools, low-income families, and other nonprofits.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity for people to get rid of their electronics that have been collecting dust in the back corner, underneath that desk,” said Erica Romero, community relations coordinator for the library.

Donors dropped off items like old laptops, monitors, keyboards, and tablets equipment that might otherwise end up in a landfill but can now serve a greater purpose.

“This is the third box that’s been used so far, full of computers and keyboards,” Romero noted.

Ann Fitzgerald, a local resident, was among those who donated.

“A lot of people don’t have all these extra things. This is just sitting around not being used,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been in the closet for probably eight to 10 years. I donated an old laptop and an Amazon Fire that were in the closet not being used. I hope they get good use out of it and they can be educated and learn different things. The world is an open book for them.”

