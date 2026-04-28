Nuclear fabrication facility coming to Iberia Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. — Turner Industries announced nuclear fabrication facilities across two regions in Louisiana. These sites in New Iberia and Port Allen will be dedicated to the production of modules and piping for nuclear reactors and modular power plants across the United States.

According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the company is expected to create 1,000 direct new jobs, 500 at each site, that will pay an average annual salary of $77,000. LED estimates that the project will create an additional 1,378 indirect new jobs, for a total of 2,378 new job opportunities in the state.

“Turner Industries has a 65-year legacy of supporting the energy sector, and today we are leaning into the future of American energy independence," said Turner Industries CEO Stephen Toups. "These Louisiana facilities and their capabilities represent a commitment in our workforce and our state. By specializing in modular fabrication and ASME Section III certified piping, we are ensuring that much of the next wave of nuclear innovation is ‘Built in Louisiana.’"

Turner Industries, along with other companies, expects to partner with local community colleges for dedicated training programs, ensuring a nuclear-ready workforce, according to LED. Details on this initiative will be shared as they are finalized.

The expansion builds on Louisiana’s recently unveiled Nuclear Strategic Framework [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].

The announcement was made at the inaugural Louisiana Nuclear Strategy & Supply Chain Summit in New Orleans. “Louisiana is home to some of the best industrial contractors in the country, with eight of the top 20 with major operations right here in our state," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. "Turner Industries represents that strength, and this expansion shows how our homegrown companies are evolving to meet new demand. By building on what we do best, Louisiana is creating new opportunities, driving innovation and growing high-quality jobs that move our economy forward.”