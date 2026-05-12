NIPD: No gunmen at Iberia Medical Center

IBERIA PARISH — The New Iberia Police Department called reports of two masked and armed people inside Iberia Medical Center "false."

Police said they received reports of two masked people armed with firearms at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple units responded and deployed to various points throughout the hospital campus, police said. The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Investigators said they learned a patient inside the hospital called 911 and made a false report.

Police issued an "all clear" and the hospital resumed normal operations.