NIPD asking for tips in homicide investigation

New Iberia Police are investigating the shooting death of a man.

Officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired near the area of South Hopkins and Johnston streets around 7:30 p.m. Monday. While they were searching that area, they were told that someone had been shot in the 500 block of Johnston.

When they got there, they found a 34-year-old man lying in the street. Despite life-saving measures performed by officers and by Acadian Ambulance medics, who responded to the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

NIPD Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, and are asking that anyone with information contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips App on your smart device. ALL CALLERS REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Louisiana State Police assisted at the scene, an NIPD spokesman said.