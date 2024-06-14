NIPD asking for help to solve February fatal

New Iberia Police are asking for help to solve a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened back in February.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of West Washington Street.

When they arrived, officers found two people lying in the road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two individuals were riding bicycles on West Washington Street when they were struck by a vehicle. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene.

Based on witness statements, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a white sedan. The vehicle should have moderate to severe damage to the front end.

N.I.P.D.’s Traffic Investigation Section was called to the scene and is handling the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia Application.