New skate park opens in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — The city of New Iberia Recreation Department cut the ribbon to a new skate park on Parkview Drive Saturday, bringing a new activity to the city.

Several neighbors came out to the ribbon cutting, including one man who said the new park inspired him to return to an old hobby.

"Thirty years since I skateboarded and found out New Iberia was going to have a park in the city park that I grew up swimming in when I was a kid, so I wanted to be part of the opening day celebration, so I hooked up with a friend of mine, Blaze Sonnier from New Iberia, and he got me kind of skating again almost 10 months ago, and I've been ready for this day for a long time, and it's been a long time coming," said Ronnie Boudin, a carpenter and local skater. "I'm glad to be here and glad to be skateboarding again. I never thought I'd be able to do it again, and here we are, and I'm having fun."

Now you can get your skate on, too, at 300 Parkview Dr. in New Iberia.