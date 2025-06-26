New self-service kayak kiosk opens on Bayou Teche in New Iberia, marking the fifth Acadiana location

IBERIA PARISH — A new way to explore Louisiana's bayous is coming to New Iberia with the opening of Wanderlust Rentals' first self-service kayak kiosk on Bayou Teche this week.

The new location marks the company's fifth kiosk in the Acadiana region, expanding access to the scenic waterways for both locals and visitors.

The family-owned business allows people to rent kayaks without planning ahead or owning their own gear, offering both single and tandem kayaks for exploring Bayou Teche.

"Get more people on the water, get more people aware of our beautiful waterways that we have, and also seeing it from a different perspective, seeing if there is trash on the waterway, making them aware of it," said Reed Rudasill, owner of Wanderlust Rentals.

"We drive over bridges over our waterways every day, but it's a different perspective to be on the water, so we're looking to provide kayak rentals and opportunities for the kayakers and the people, but then also do good for our small towns and our small cities," Rudasill said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, June 26, at the New Iberia kayak launch. The public was invited to attend the event, which began at 1:30 p.m.

