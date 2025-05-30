New Iberia woman arrested in stabbing death

A New Iberia woman has been booked in connection with the stabbing death of a man Wednesday night.

Brittany Mitchell, 34, was booked with second-degree murder.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the 4600 block of Old La. 25 around 6 p.m., where they found a 45-year-old man who was unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives began an investigation, and an autopsy gave a stab wound as cause of death. The detectives got an arrest warrant for Mitchell, and she is being held in the St. Mary Parish jail.

The investigation is ongoing.