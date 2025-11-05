New Iberia street improvement projects coming up

UPDATE: Here's another road project announced by the City of New Iberia:

The City of New Iberia advises motorists beginning on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Alonso, LLC will start mobilizing equipment and begin street repairs on the following street:

Hacker Street (700 Block) - From E. First Street to Edwin Street

Working Time – 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays.

Saw-cutting operations will begin on Thursday, November 6, 2025, with concrete removal expected to follow on Monday, November 10, 2025. Overall construction is expected to last approximately 8 WEEKS weather permitting. The street will have existing concrete removed in areas designated for repair and new concrete installed.

During construction it will be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with lane closures or road closures and traffic detours around the work area. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and dirt on the roadway.

Here's the previous information:

The City of New Iberia is announcing two road projects that are coming up.

In the first, the city advises motorists beginning on Thursday, November 5, 2025, Triumph Construction, LLC will start street improvements on the following streets in the city, in this order:

Davis Street - From Duperier St to Pollard Ave

Asthon Street – Oak St to Loreauville Rd

Henry Street – Duperier St to Indest St.

Working Time – 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays.

Each street will be milled in advance of construction to remove the existing asphalt from the street in the order listed. Once the asphalt is removed, repair evaluations will be made, and the contractor will make repairs over the course of the coming weeks. Once repairs are completed the street will be overlaid with new asphalt.

The street construction is anticipated to last approximately 9 WEEKS weather permitting.

During construction it will be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with lane closures or road closures and detour traffic around the work area. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel, dirt and oil on the roadway.

"The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction. If possible, please avoid these construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," officials say.

In the second, the city advises motorists beginning on Monday, November 10, 2025, Triumph Construction, LLC must close Pollard Avenue to thru traffic to start street repairs in New Iberia.

The 100 and 200 Block of Pollard Avenue between Oak Street and Marie Street will be closed to thru traffic. All traffic will be detoured to Constance Street around the work area.

All residents on Pollard Avenue will be given access to their property during construction, but residents shall use caution as the street will be down to one lane in sections while repair work is being performed, officials say.

Working Time – 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays.

The street closure is anticipated to last approximately 6 WEEKS weather permitting.

Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel, dirt and oil on the roadway.

"The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction. If possible, please avoid these construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," officials say.

