New Iberia police investigate shooting that injured one person

New Iberia - Police in New Iberia are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Sunday evening after an altercation at a gathering escalated to gunfire.

The New Iberia Police Department received a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in the area of South Hopkins Street and Robertson Street. Shortly after, officers were notified of a gunshot wound victim in the 200 block of Prairie Avenue.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to a another hospital and is stablePolice say altercation at gathering led to gunfire; victim in stable condition at Lafayette hospital, arrest expected soon.

Officers located the crime scene in the 600 block of South Hopkins Street, where detectives responded to investigate.

A preliminary investigation revealed that during a gathering, an altercation began which led to the shooting. Police said all parties involved have been identified and an arrest is imminent.

The investigation is ongoing.