New Iberia police investigate accidental shooting on Mississippi Street

IBERIA PARISH — Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting that left one person injured Tuesday evening in New Iberia.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Mississippi Street just before 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred inside a residence when an individual mishandled a firearm, resulting in the weapon discharging and striking the victim.

Police say the individual involved has been detained for questioning. Detectives with NIPD are leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact New Iberia Police.