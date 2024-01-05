New Iberia Police identify suspect in December slaying

New Iberia Police are looking for a local man accused in the December 19 slaying of a teenager.

Police say Landon Joseph Jackson, 19, is wanted for First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on December 19 in the area of Yvonne and Zez streets.

Police arrived and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers, and then paramedics, tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began their investigation. After gathering and reviewing evidence, Detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain arrest warrants, a spokesman says.

Anyone knowing Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department. Police also ask anyone with information about this crime or any other crime to contact them.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrest are expected.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.