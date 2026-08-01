New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor dies

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Saturday afternoon, New Iberia Police Department took to their Facebook page to announce the passing of Chief Todd D'Albor.

D’Albor was well-known within Acadiana law enforcement, protecting and serving the community for over 30 years.

He worked with Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martinville Police Department and Jennings Police Department.

You can find statements from each by clicking the links above.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt sent his thoughts in statement to KATC:

It is with great sadness that we announce that Chief Todd D’Albor has passed away. His 30 years of law enforcement experience had a huge impact on every community he served. He was instrumental in rebuilding the New Iberia Police Department which had been disbanded for 14 years.

He served with an enormous amount of honor, rivaled only by the amount of love he had for his community. A true friend to many, his willingness to serve others will never be forgotten.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends and all who served alongside him. He fought the good fight, finished the race and never lost his faith.

You will be missed my friend.

Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department also shared his thoughts and condolences in this message to KATC:

On June 18, 2018, more than 50 individuals, many of us complete strangers, came together for the first time as the newly reestablished New Iberia Police Department under the leadership of Chief Todd D'Albor.

For eight years, he carried the title and wore the stars. But who was he?

He was a man of faith, a servant leader, and a dedicated public servant.

No matter the obstacle placed before him, he would remind us, "Keep your heads up and your faith strong. Grey and blue."

Chief D'Albor was a servant leader. Regardless of the challenges he faced, he always put the men and women of the New Iberia Police Department before himself. For those who served under his leadership, he would bend over backward and do everything within his power to support them, both personally and professionally.

He never sought recognition. He never wanted praise.

He was selfless.

He led from the front. He was always there for his officers, his department, and his community.

A few weeks ago, he called me with the update none of us wanted to hear. Yet even then, his next question was, "How is the Department?" Every visit over the past several weeks centered on the Department, not on himself.

He never made it about him.

He fought until the very end for this community and for this department. Even throughout his own battle, the department, the men and women who served alongside him, and the community he loved always came first.

Much of what he accomplished for this city and this department went unnoticed, and that is exactly how he wanted it. But we owe it to him to remember. His name will forever be engraved into this department and the foundation he helped build.

That is who he was.

My Chief. My friend.

Friend,

You gave it hell until the very end. We are going to miss you. Your leadership, your faith, and your example have left a lasting impression on all of us.

I am proud to continue to serve under your foundation.

Rest in peace, my friend. It has been an honor.