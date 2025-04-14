New Iberia opens long-awaited Ann Street Park with community ribbon-cutting ceremony

New Iberia city officials and residents will gather Monday at 2 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the new Ann Street Park, a long-awaited community project. The site address is 801 Ann Street in New Iberia.

KATC's Iberia Parish reporter Anna Fischer previously reported on the groundbreaking ceremony back in 2024. You can watch that story here.

Located at the corner of Ann Street and Twenty Arpent Road, the $350,000 “pocket park” is the city’s first direct investment in a residential park.

The event is free and open to the public. Families, neighbors, and city leaders are expected to attend.

This article will be updated with comments from the public and those in attendance later today.

Visit www.cityofnewiberia.com for more information and project updates.

