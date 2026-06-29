New Iberia man sentenced for enticement of 12-year-old

A New Iberia man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for asking a 12-year-old girl to send him explicit photos of herself.

Isaiah Robinson, 27, will also serve 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

According to court documents, Robinson was engaged in an online conversation with a minor on Snapchat whom Robinson knew to be a female child approximately 12 years old in January 2024. During the conversation, Robinson requested that the child send explicit photos of herself to him. The minor child’s father discovered the conversation on the child’s phone and alerted law enforcement, who were able to confirm Robinson’s identity as the user of that Snapchat account.

“This case reflects our commitment to protect children and seek justice for the most vulnerable among us and, more importantly, the importance of parents remaining vigilant and reporting this criminal activity to law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “Our Office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue offenders who exploit minors, including by investigating tips provided by parents and others who see something suspicious, and bring these predators to justice.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon II with assistance from Legal Administrative Specialist Tanya Broussard.