New Iberia Man Dies One Month After High-Speed Crash

IBERIA PARISH — A New Iberia man has died from injuries sustained in a high-speed crash on Louisiana Highway 3195 last month. Taylor Alexander, 30, passed away on October 2, 2024, nearly one month after the September 4 crash.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. when Alexander fled from Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempting a traffic stop on LA Highway 87. As Alexander’s 2012 Honda Accord sped northbound onto LA Hwy 3195, he failed to navigate a curve, crossed into the southbound lane, and overturned in a ditch. Alexander, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology reports later revealed that Alexander’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit. The Louisiana State Police continues to investigate the crash.