New Iberia couple wanted after armed robbery at local business

IBERIA PARISH — New Iberia police are asking for help locating a married couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on July 31, officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard, where a masked man entered with a firearm and stole cash and multiple PlayStation consoles.

Using surveillance and crime camera technology, investigators tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a residence on the 2800 block of East Old Spanish Trail. With help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, officers executed a search warrant and recovered some of the stolen items.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Jarvis Jeff Layne and his wife, Jasmine Layne, as the getaway driver.

Jarvis Layne is wanted for armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. Jasmine Layne is wanted for principal to armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or submit a tip anonymously through Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or www.P3Tips.com.