New Iberia City Council meeting to discuss budget amendments and neighborhood projects

IBERIA PARISH — The New Iberia City Council will meet on August 6, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to discuss budget changes and community projects.

The meeting will start with a prayer and Pledge of Allegiance by Marlon Lewis, followed by roll call. Public comments on agenda items are welcome, with three minutes allowed per speaker.

David Groner will announce his candidacy for Iberia Parish Assessor, while Richard Phillips and Ron Davis will announce their candidacies for New Iberia City Council, District 5.

The council will consider budget amendments for the Acadiana Crime Lab, mosquito control funds, and street paving. They will also discuss resolutions for projects like the Sliman Theater and community grants.

Special Ordinance No. 2023-2024-32, concerning the HUD Section 8 Voucher Program, will be introduced, with a public hearing set for August 20, 2024.

Discussion topics include city council member salaries and addressing tall grass nuisances.

The council will wrap up with announcements about the MS4 storm water survey and properties for sale at CivicSource.com. The next regular meeting is on August 20, 2024.