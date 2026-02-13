New exhibit at Bayou Teche Museum honors former Gov. Kathleen Blanco

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Bayou Teche Museum is creating a new, fully interactive exhibit honoring former Governor Kathleen Blanco.

The exhibit will feature a life-sized bronze state of Blanco.

Misty Taylor Pride with the museum explained why they chose to honor Blanco with this exhibit.

"She took 15 years off to raise her children, and then she slowly but surely went into politics to become Louisiana's first and only female governor, and the fact that she's from New Iberia just sets such precedent," Pride said.