Motorist killed in Iberia Parish crash

LOREAUVILLE, La. — On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, around 11:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3242 near its intersection with Breaux Road. The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Barry Boullion of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by Boullion, was traveling east on LA Hwy 3242 approaching a right curve. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda crossed the center line, exited the roadway to the left, and overturned, according to police.

Investigators say Boullion was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries, and died at the scene.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Boullion and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.