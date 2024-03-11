Mosquito spraying scheduled for Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish mosquito control will take to the skies this week.

They're taking aim at "persistent populations of flood water mosquitoes," information from the agency states.

Planned sorties will begin tonight (3/11), Tuesday (3/12) and Wednesday (3/13) if needed. Each evening will be evaluated for the appropriate weather conditions.

Operations will begin each evening near sundown and last approximately 90 minutes.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities, officials say.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Sorties planned Monday (3/11) will be south of Hwy. 90, east to west from Patoutville, Bayou Jack to west of Avery Island. Tuesday (3/12) will be south of Hwy.90, east to west from Lydia, south Port of Iberia, Laurent to just west of Avery Island Rd.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933, or you can visit the Iberia Parish Government website and click on "Mosquito Control."

For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito–borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control