Mosquito spraying planned in Iberia Parish this week

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District plans to spray for the pests this week.

Persistent populations are the target for the spraying, which is panned prior to the Memorial Day holiday, officials say.

"Weather forecasts are not favorable for confirmed operations on identified nights. Citizens will have to be prepared for modifications to scheduled operations over the next 5 days prior to Memorial Day Sunday. The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations starting Tuesday evening (5/21) through Saturday (5/25) evening if needed," officials with the District say.

In the meantime, residents need to follow the standard advice:

Wear repellent as the label directs

Avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk

Wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home

If weather allows, aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one (1.5) and one-half hours. Weather conditions can alter the intended schedule; please expect modifications as needed:

Tuesday (5/21) Bull Island, Leleux, Migues

Wednesday (5/22) Hubertville, Little Valley, Burleigh Park, Linden Rd.

Thursday (5/23) Coteau, Romero Rd., Capt. Cade Rd., ARA

Friday (5/24) Sugar Oaks, Daspit, Vida Shaw, Loreauville

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933. Tiy can also find information on the web at www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more

information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control