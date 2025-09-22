Mosquito spraying in Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations tonight (9/22) and Tuesday evening (9/23) to address persistent mosquito populations and prepare for weekend outdoor activities associated with the Sugarcane Festival.

It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by our District and the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home, officials say.

Weather permitting aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one (1.0) hour.

Tonight (9/22) Jeanerette. Operations will include Jeanerette, Big John Rd., Hubertville, LaMaire airport, Burleigh Rd. and all points in between.

Tuesday (9/23) Coteau. Operations will include Acadiana Regional Airport, Coteau Rd., Freetown Rd., Isle of Iberia, Sugarena and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities, officials say.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period, officials say.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control