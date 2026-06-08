Mosquito control efforts planned in Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations Wednesday (6/10), Thursday (6/11) and Friday (6/12) evenings to address elevated mosquito populations if weather conditions are favorable.

It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by the mosquito district and the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset and last one (1.0) hour. Wednesday (6/10) operations will focus on Rip Van Winkle, Thursday (6/11) the Port of Iberia and Friday (6/12) Avery Island, Bayou Jack weather permitting.

Wednesday (6/10) Rip Van Winkle, Delcambre, south of Lake Peigneur, R. Esponge, Bob Acres, Longside Rd., Andras, BJ Estelle Dr., Avery Island Rd., Segura Rd. and all points in between.

Thursday (6/11) Port of Iberia, Hayes and Avery Island Rds., Segura, Laurent and Darnall Rd. and all points in between.

Friday (6/12) Lydia, Avery Island, south Port of Iberia, Bayou Jack, John Lewis Rd., Patoutville and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.