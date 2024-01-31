Man sentenced to prison in attempted armed robbery, slaying

A New Iberia man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two violent crimes.

According to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, Cleveland Ayro pleaded guilty to two different violent offenses this week.

Ayro pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery in connection with a 2017 incident, and to manslaughter in connection with the December 2020 slaying of Keith Johnson, who was found shot inside his vehicle.

Ayro faced a maximum sentence of 49.5 years in prison for the armed robbery charge, and a maximum sentence of 40 years on the manslaughter charge.

During a sentencing hearing before the Honorable Curtis Sigur on January 29, evidence was presented that showed Ayro has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for second degree battery, public intimidation and unauthorized use of a movable.

Sigur handed down a sentence of 37 years for the attempted armed robbery, and 40 years for the manslaughter charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time. The first 37 years will be served without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The attempted armed robbery charge was related to a July 2017 incident, when Ayro admitted he walked into the Office Lounge wearing a ski mask and carrying a rifle, then demanded money from the employees. Two patrons of the bar wrestled him to the ground, took his gun and held him until police arrived.

It wasn't until November 2020 that Ayro made bond on that case and was released. A month later, Johnson was shot in his vehicle. Ayro was identified as a suspect, and when he was arrested police found a stolen gun nearby. That gun was tied to the slaying, and Ayro's DNA was found on it.

Assistant District Attorney Alister Charrier prosecuted the case. The cases were investigated by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the New Iberia Police Department with assistance from the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.