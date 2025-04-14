Man convicted of raping a child gets life sentence

A man convicted of child sex abuse charges has been given a life sentence.

According to interim 16th Judicial District Attorney Michael Haik, Jeff Bourque, 47, was convicted by a jury of rape, attempted rape and two counts molestation of a juvenile.

The charges stem from Bourque's sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl, Haik said. When she disclosed the abuse to her mother, her mother quickly reported the abuse to law enforcement.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed additional materials that corroborated the victim's disclosure.

A sentencing hearing was set Friday, April 11, 2025, before the Honorable Curtis Sigur.

For the rape conviction, Bourque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. For the attemtped rape conviction, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentnce. And, he received 50 years for each molestation count, also without benefit.

"I find it particularly fitting that this sexual predator was brought to justice and sentenced for his crimes against a child during National Crime Victim’s Rights Week," Haik said.

He commended the prosecutors in the case, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Hammons and Brady Holtzclaw, and the detectives of the New Iberia Police Department who lead the investigation, Craig Gregory and Malinda Meyers (now with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office).

lf you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, please contact your local law enforcement and report the abuse. ln Acadiana, Hearts of Hope provides resources to victims of sexual assault, including advocacy, counseling, and support. Their 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 337 -233-7273.