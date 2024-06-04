Man arrested for multiple sex crimes following months-long investigation

An Iberia Parish man is accused of multiple sex crimes alleged to have happened in recent years.

In February 2024, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) initiated a narcotics investigation into the activities of 44-year-old Eric Bulliard, owner and operator of T-John’s Mobile Home Park on Norris Road in rural Iberia Parish, according to a spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. Investigators discovered additional alleged crimes involving Bulliard that extended beyond narcotics activity.

During the investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service contacted the SIU regarding an ongoing investigation into Bulliard. As these two investigations progressed, other possible criminal activity emerged. Given the serious nature of the allegations, including multiple sex crimes, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit was brought in to assist with the investigation, the spokesperson stated.

Following months of investigation, execution of multiple search warrants, and interviews with victims, Eric Bulliard—who has been in custody at the Iberia Parish Jail since April—has been arrested on charges by both the Louisiana State Police and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Bulliard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail; bond has been set at $1,250,000.

Louisiana State Police Charges:

First-degree rape (felony)

Molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability (felony)

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Charges:

Misdemeanor sexual battery

Indecent behavior with juvenile (felony)

As this investigation continues, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who believes they may have been a victim of similar alleged crimes by Eric Bulliard to contact the Sheriff’s Office (337-369-3711) for a comprehensive investigation.

