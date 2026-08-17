Man arrested, accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend

NEW IBERIA, La. — Police are investigating a Friday night homicide.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026, officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in the 1000 block of South Hopkins Street, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 76-year-old woman inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested the victim's live-in boyfriend, 67-year-old Wilfred Babino. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a charge of First Degree Murder.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the New Iberia Police Department.