Mama’s Fried Chicken is expanding to New Iberia

Mama’s Fried Chicken announced it will expand to New Iberia.

“We are committed to bring Mama’s Southern hospitality to more of Acadiana,” said Ryan LaGrange, Operator of the original Mama’s Fried Chicken. “We get so many visitors year-round telling us they wish we would open a location in their town, so our team is excited to take this next step in expanding to New Iberia.”

Since opening in 1977, Mama's has remained a family-owned and -operated business with LaGrange and his sister, Kristin Cooley, handling day-to-day operations.

"Family is at the heart of our business, which extends to our good neighbors in Opelousas. Our mother showed us the importance of building strong relationships with the community and those in it. We attribute the success we have had since opening to the decades of support everyone has shown us. We're extremely grateful for it," stated Cooley.

Mama’s Fried Chicken is expected to open their newest location at 101 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. by early 2026. To learn more about Mama’s, see their menu, or apply for a job, visit eatmamasfriedchicken.com [eatmamasfriedchicken.com].