LSU Eunice hosts open house today

LSU Eunice
Courtesy LSU Eunice
LSU Eunice
LSU Eunice will host a Health Sciences Open House on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, inviting prospective students, families, and community members to explore the university’s in-demand healthcare programs.

The event will take place from 2:00–4:00 p.m. on the LSU Eunice campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour state-of-the-art labs, meet faculty and staff, learn about high-demand healthcare career pathways, and gain insight into competitive salaries and strong job placement rates.

The open house will also feature door prizes and a raffle.

