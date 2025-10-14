Loreauville Tailgate Cook-Off set for Saturday at Loreauville Park

IBERIA PARISH — It’s game day flavor with a community twist this weekend in Iberia Parish. The town of Loreauville is firing up the pits for its annual Tailgate Cook-Off, happening Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Loreauville Park on Ed Broussard Road, behind the high school.

The all-day event features a cook-off competition with more than a dozen teams serving up seafood, poultry, wild game, and meat dishes. Entries will be judged on taste, texture, and aroma, with winners announced later in the day.

Along with the cook-off, visitors can enjoy live and silent auctions, a variety of family activities, and plenty of Cajun music throughout the day. Cajun Roots takes the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by mass at 4 p.m. inside the park building. The band Sideshow will close out the night starting at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go toward the building and maintenance fund for the church, which serves residents from Loreauville and surrounding communities including Lafayette, Jeanerette, and New Iberia.

The event is free and open to the public.