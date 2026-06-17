LDWF investigating fatal Iberia Parish boat crash

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident in Iberia Parish.

Agents were on patrol in the Delcambre Canal about 2 p.m. on June 13 when they came across a boat that struck a tree along the west bank of the canal. Agents responded to the vessel and found Willis J. Fontenot Jr., 69, of Youngsville, unresponsive on the back deck of the vessel, according to LDWF.

Agents immediately initiated life-saving measures and transported Fontenot to a nearby boat launch, where he was pronounced dead by the coroner. His body was turned over to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office to determine the official cause of death.

The LDWF Enforcement Division is the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the vessel to strike the tree.