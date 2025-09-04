Lake Charles man dies in Iberia Parish crash

A Lake Charles man died Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish, State Police say.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 90 near its intersection with Neco Town Road. Waddell Mulmore, 58, died as a result of his injuries, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Mulmore was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra westbound on US 90. At the same time, a 2020 Nissan Murano was traveling east in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the roadway to the right before overcorrecting and crossing both lanes of US 90 West. The pickup then entered the median, continued across, entered the eastbound lanes of US 90 and struck the Nissan.

Mulmore, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was restrained, sustained serious injures, and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. Additionally, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do so. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death," a release states.