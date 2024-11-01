Lafayette man accused in stabbing in hospital with gunshot wound

A Lafayette man is in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound, but once he's released he will be booked in connection with a home invasion and stabbing.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the 4900 and 5000 block of Dolphin Street. They found Casey Meaux, 47, of Lafayette, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies learned that he was shot by person who was in the second home he allegedly broke into; Meaux was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two people who deputies say were stabbed by Meaux also were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Meaux will be booked with two counts home invasion and two counts attempted first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming, deputies say. Bond has not been set at this time.