Knowing the signs of a heart attack could save your life

NEW IBERIA, La. — It's American Heart Month, and doctors say knowing the signs of a heart attack can save your life.

A STEMI is one of the most dangerous types of heart attacks. It happens when a coronary artery is completely blocked and requires immediate treatment.

Iberia Medical Center is designated as a STEMI receiving center by the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, meaning it's equipped to provide rapid, specialized cardiac care, but Emergency Medical Director Dr. Steve Morgan said recognizing the symptoms is critical.

"A lot of times men's symptoms are different from women," Dr. Morgan said. "Men usually have that crushing chest pain, sweating. A lot of times women are a little bit different. They usually have atypical presentation. A lot of times they can have back pain, pain radiating to their jaw, and never have actually true chest pain, which is unique."

Doctors say if you suspect a heart attack, call 911 immediately. Acting fast can save your life.