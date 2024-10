If you're looking for a job, there's a job fair set for tomorrow at the New Iberia campus of the South Louisiana Community College.

Warehouse workers are needed, with hourly wages offered $15-$20 per hour depending on experience.

The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and attendees should bring updated copies of their resumes.

Second chance job opportunities are available.

The event is being hosted by Acadiana Workforce Solutions.

