Jefferson Island to host third annual Kids & Clays Open

JEFFERSON ISLAND, La. — The third annual Kids & Clays Open, a sporting clays event benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHCSLA), returns Friday, April 4, at Jefferson Island. The event is an opportunity for both beginners and experienced sportsmen to enjoy one of America’s fastest-growing sports while raising funds to help ease the financial and emotional burdens families face as they access critical care for their children.

RMHCSLA’s mission is to provide a home away from home for critically ill children and their families as they embark on their medical journey. The Kids & Clays Foundation’s mission is to help local RMHC Chapters raise funds through sporting clay events.

Participants will enjoy a 72-bird round of sporting clays on a professionally set Promatic course, a golf cart, ear and eye protection, registrant gifts, access to all necessary equipment, lunch, games and prizes, including outdoor gear, trips, and more through raffles and auctions, according to an event organizer. All proceeds from sponsorships, registration fees, and auction funds raised will directly benefit RMHCSLA.

A large team of local business owners and leaders have assembled to helm the event and ensure its success. This committee of volunteers includes numerous McDonalds owner-operators and McIlhenny Company.

“I am incredibly grateful to have such an inspiring group united for a cause so close to my heart—supporting children and families in their most critical moments,” said Haley Miller, local McDonald’s owner-operator. “We are hopeful that local businesses and Louisiana sportsmen will continue to stand with us, lending their support to this impactful mission and exciting event.”

Teams of four start at $1,200 and sponsorships, which include tickets to Patron Party the evening before, are still available. Individuals may also register for $325 per person. A team of certified instructors will be onsite to coach anyone not familiar with the sport. No experience is necessary to have a great, safe time participating in one of America’s fastest growing sports.

“We sincerely thank our valued partners at Kids & Clays and our dedicated committee volunteers for making this annual event possible,” said Grace McIntosh, CEO of RMHCSLA. “Their unwavering support fuels our mission, enabling us to provide life-changing assistance to families of critically ill children in our community and beyond. It is their steadfast commitment that allows us to uphold the highest standards of care, offering hope and relief when it matters most.”

Since RMHCSLA’s founding in December 1983, they have served more than 30,000 families from the Acadiana region, all Louisiana parishes, and across the country. With the help of the local community, they help ease the financial and emotional burdens families face as they access critical care for their children. The Ronald McDonald Family Room, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital, is that home-away-from-home, offering free accommodations, volunteer-provided meals and a support system like no other.

The third annual Kids & Clays Open will take place at Jefferson Island, located at 4619 Rip Van Winkel Rd. in New Iberia. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, visit.