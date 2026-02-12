Jeanerette police searching for two suspects after parade assault

IBERIA PARISH — Police in Jeanerette are asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in connection with a violent incident during the city’s Mardi Gras parade.

The Jeanerette Police Department said the suspects are accused in an aggravated vehicular assault that happened Feb. 7 along the parade route.

Investigators are searching for Jazzmin Jade Larae Rose, 28, of Broussard, and Hailey Mazzie Batiste, 25, of Broussard.

Rose is charged with failure to seek aid, principal to aggravated second-degree battery and principal to attempted second-degree murder. Batiste is charged with failure to seek aid, principal to aggravated second-degree battery and attempted second-degree murder.

Police did not release additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Authorities warn the public not to approach the suspects. Anyone who sees them should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Jeanerette Police Department or the nearest law enforcement agency.