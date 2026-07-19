Jeanerette police searching for man involved in Saturday night shooting

JEANERETTE, La. — Jeanerette police are looking for a man involved in a Saturday night shooting that injured one person.

Jeanerette Police Department received a call of shots fired in the area of Cormier Street Saturday afternoon. That's where officers found a young man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was stabilized and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Police were able to identify two suspects connected to the incident. They arrested one 15-year-old boy. The other suspect, 18-year-old Carmel Deuandre Gibson, has not yet been found. Police say Gibson should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him, do not approach. Instead, call police at 337-276-6323 or email at specialvictims@jeanerette.com.