Jeanerette Police issue rules for Mardi Gras

Jeanerette Police have posted the details you'll need if you plan to attend the Krewe of Ezana's Mardi Gras Parade.

"We’re officially (3) days away from Krewe of Ezana’s Mardi Gras Parade," a post on the department's Facebook page states. "THE PARADE IS NOT CANCELED"

Here's the list of streets that are designated as “ NO PARKING “ on both sides of the roadway:

Monnot Street (Both sides of MLK Drive)

Martin Luther King Drive ( The entire street)

Baker Street (Both sides of MLK)

Hebert Street

Sigue Street

Crowley Street

Pellerin Street

Pellerin Road

Main Street (Areas along Parade Route)

And here are more details:

Areas are posted and effective starting Friday at 12 noon. Violators will be cited and towed at owner’s expense.

Absolutely NO PARKING along parade route. Streets will close at 7:00 AM. This includes the neutral zone along the roadway.

No food trucks or vendors along the parade route. Any vendors on private property have to be clear of the neutral zone and away from parade route, this is needed for safety. Neutral Zone is approximately 5 feet or more from roadway.

Any area forward of a ditch or sidewalk between the roadway is considered the neutral zone.

ALL VENDORS MUST HAVE PERMIT OBTAINED FROM THE CITY OF JEANERETTE. VIOLATORS WILL BE CITED.

"Last but not least this is a drama free, family oriented event. Trust we have a place for you if choose not to," Interim Chief Terrance J Moore Sr. says.

Here's the post: