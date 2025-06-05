Jeanerette police identify multiple suspects in two connected shootings

IBERIA PARISH — Authorities are continuing their investigation after two separate shootings in Jeanerette on Wednesday led to the identification of multiple suspects, including one 22-year-old man who was arrested following a police pursuit.

At approximately 3:06 p.m. on June 4, Jeanerette Police responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the 600 block of Canal Street. Officers arrived quickly and pursued multiple suspects fleeing on foot through nearby neighborhoods. One male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by the Jeanerette Fire Department.

Investigators determined that five suspects were involved in the incident. Working with other law enforcement partners, Jeanerette Police began a search of the area and developed suspect identities based on public tips and collected evidence.

At around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to another call of shots fired near Wilson and Cypermort streets. Police identified the suspected shooter in that incident as Javon Robertson, 22, who was later involved in a vehicle pursuit with Baldwin Police. Robertson fled on foot and was identified as one of the suspects from both shootings.

A 16-year-old male juvenile is also wanted in connection with the case.

Chief Dusty Moore confirmed the investigation is ongoing and said additional arrests are likely. He also warned that anyone found assisting the suspects will face arrest.

Jeanerette Police thanked several agencies for their support, including the Jeanerette Marshals Office, Jeanerette Fire Department, Baldwin Police, Iberia and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Franklin Police, and Acadian Ambulance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jeanerette Police Department.

