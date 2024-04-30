Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

Jeanerette man booked with attempted murder charges in shooting

Handcuffs
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 16:05:22-04

A Jeanerette man has been booked with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery charges in connection with a March shooting.

Prynce Young, 20, was booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm.

According to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest "Pacman" Martin, his marshals arrested Young on a warrant for the charges, which was issued for the March 7 shooting that happened in the Third and Lovette streets area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.