Jeanerette man booked with attempted murder charges in shooting

A Jeanerette man has been booked with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery charges in connection with a March shooting.

Prynce Young, 20, was booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm.

According to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest "Pacman" Martin, his marshals arrested Young on a warrant for the charges, which was issued for the March 7 shooting that happened in the Third and Lovette streets area.

