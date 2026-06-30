Jeanerette man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

State police have arrested a Jeanerette man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Iberia Parish that killed a 24-year-old Franklin man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on June 28, 2026, on Louisiana Highway 320 near its intersection with Louisiana Highway 86. A 2021 Ram 1500 overturned while exiting a roundabout, partially ejecting Marteilan Mitchell, 24, of Franklin. The driver fled the scene, and Mitchell was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Through investigative means, authorities identified the driver as Mason Couvillier of Jeanerette. Couvillier was booked into Iberia Parish Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, reckless operation, open container, and no seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.