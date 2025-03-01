Jeanerette house fire takes everything from mother and three children

JEANERETTE, La. — The Jeanerette Fire Department put out a house fire on Martin Luther King Drive Thursday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., firefighters arrived to the home to find about half of it involved in the fire. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the mother and three children that lived within the home lost everything.

Jeanerette Fire Department made a post to Facebook reaching out to neighbors, asking for donations of clothes, gift cards or money.

According to the post, you can drop off any donations to the fire station at 1820 Martin Luther King Dr., the police station at 811 Canal St. or the St. Mary Fire Department located in Four Corners.

The clothing sizes are as follows:



size 6/7 pants

youth small shirts

2X adult shirts

size 20/22 or 2X bottoms

size 9 shoes

sizes 9, 10 and 11 kids shoes

Or you can donate directly to the mother at her Cashapp: $AnjhanaeAllen