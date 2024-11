IBERIA PARISH — The Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce and Jeanerette Youth Athletic Association are hosting the 4th Annual Christmas on the Main Toy Drive to help spread holiday cheer.

The event runs from November 18 through December 20, 2024, and invites neighbors to donate new, unwrapped toys to make a difference in the lives of local children this holiday season.

For more information or to coordinate a donation, contact 337-241-1972 or 337-420-6273.