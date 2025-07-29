Jeanerette girl, 11, dies after crash on Highway 674

IBERIA PARISH — An 11-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car while crossing Louisiana Highway 674 in Iberia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on July 24, 2025, near Whitney Drive. Troopers say Nahelie Sinitiere of Jeanerette was trying to cross the highway from the eastbound shoulder when she was hit by an eastbound 2007 Honda Civic.

Sinitiere was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries before being transferred for additional treatment. On July 28, Troop I was notified that she had died from her injuries.

The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and was not injured. Troopers say the driver voluntarily provided a breath sample that showed no signs of alcohol, and impairment is not suspected.

This crash remains under investigation. Louisiana State Police urge drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant and practice safe habits on the road.