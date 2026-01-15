Jeanerette chief plans town hall on Mardi Gras

Jeanerette Police Chief Terrance J. Moore Sr. is hosting a town hall meeting on Mardi Gras tonight.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in City Hall.

Moore said in a Facebook live Wednesday that he had been receiving a lot of calls about the parade route this year, and he wanted to have a meeting to give folks some information about the changes.

"This meeting is to receive input, address concerns, and to answer questions from the general public, vendors, and community stakeholders regarding the parade route and activities. This is a proactive measure to promote and facilitate a safe and enjoyable event for all," the chief wrote in a release Thursday.