IPSO seeks man accused of contractor fraud

Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office have received multiple reports of residential contractor fraud.

Victims reported hiring Dominic Graphia, owner of Acadiana Motion Screens, and paying him for contracted work. Despite signed contracts, the work was never completed as required under Louisiana law.

Further investigation revealed that neither Graphia nor Acadiana Motion Screens are licensed with the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

As a result, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for Dominic Graphia for the following violations:

• LA RS 14:202.1A(1) – Failing to perform work after receiving payment under a contract; two felony counts

• LA RS 14:202.1A(6) –Undertaking residential contracting without the required valid license; two felony counts

If you know the location of, or see Dominic Graphia, please contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or your local law enforcement agency.