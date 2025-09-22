IPSO searching for runaway teen

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Ava Guilbert.

She was last seen on September 21, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Grand Pre Boulevard, Apartment F3.

Ava is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium skin tone. She was last seen wearing dark grey pajama pants with a matching shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or through the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.